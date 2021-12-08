Suspect in Alabama murder arrested in Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two months after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while sleeping in his Abbey-Oaks apartment in Dothan, a suspect has now been arrested.

On Oct. 9, authorities found Sincere Tyson, 20, with a gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.

Sincere Tyson

On Wednesday, Dothan investigators announced that Solomon Terrell Cooper, 19, of Climax, Georgia, had been arrested and charged with capital murder. Cooper has been in the Muscogee County Jail since Nov. 15 on unrelated charges. Once those charges are addressed in Georgia, Cooper will be extradited to Dothan to face charges in this case.

Once he is extradited to Alabama, Cooper will be held without bond. More charges are expected to follow.