Suspect identified in Bessemer standoff at Tractor Supply Co.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has identified the man involved in an eight-hour-long standoff Monday night.

Jeffery Bryce Vieten, 21, has been charged with first-degree burglary, menacing and resisting arrest. He is currently being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and will be held on a $56,000 bond.

The standoff began after Bessemer PD responded to a call at the Tractor Supply Co. just before 8 p.m. One officer did fire a gunshot but no one was injured in the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.