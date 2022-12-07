Police on the scene of a shooting in Birmingham on December 7, 2022. (Courtesy of CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No one was injured and the BPD reports that officers did not return fire.

A man and woman were subsequently arrested.

The BPD reports there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.