BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a church recreation center in Homewood Thursday morning.

According to the Homewood Police Department, a suspect fired a gun in the Dawson Baptist Recreation Center at approximately 9:39 a.m. Thursday. The suspect then reportedly left the scene in a car.

Due to the shooting, Edgewood Elementary School was put in high alert.

“It appears the shooting is the result of an argument over a basketball game,” Sgt. John Carr of the HPD said in a statement.

No injuries were reported at the center.