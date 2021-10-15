Suspect charged with shooting at officers in Sylacauga identified

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at police in Sylacauga Wednesday has been identified.

William Wayne Osbourn, 37, has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with Osbourn near Beth Yates Park for an undisclosed reason around 5:30 p.m. Osbourn began to run and ended up in the parking lot of Sylacauga First Baptist Church. He then began firing multiple rounds at the pursuing officer’s vehicle, police say.

The officer returned fire and struck Osbourn in the abdomen, according to SPD. The officer was not injured.

Osbourn was then airlifted to UAB Hospital for treatment. He was released later Wednesday night and taken into custody. He is now being held at the Talladega County Jail on a $250,000 bond.