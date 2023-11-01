CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man has been charged with killing a man who went missing in 2020.

On Wednesday, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry announced that Randall Hogan, of Cullman, has been charged with the murder of Jeffery Glenn Wilhite, who was reported missing in April 2020 and had last been seen near West Point.

“We initially believed that a crime had been committed, but like any other case, we had to prove what we believed,” Gentry said.

Gentry said that the CCSO has still not recovered Wilhite’s body, but that they were able to gather enough evidence to present a case to a grand jury. From there, a grand jury indicted Hogan on murder charges.

Hogan is being kept in the Cullman County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.