Suspect charged with murder in Montevallo shooting

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with a murder that took place outside Montevallo last month.

On March 20, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a shooting death of Brandon Trenell Patrick, 29, that happened in the 500 block of County Road 203. Another victim was treated for his injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Santrez Ka’shwan O’Neal White, 19, of Marion on Friday. White was charged with one count of murder and one county of third-degree assault.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego released the following statement on the case:

“My heart goes out to the family members and victims of this incident. We want you to know that this Sheriff’s Office is working hard day and night to bring justice and closure to those effected by this crime. We have zero-tolerance for violent crime in Shelby County. This type of violent altercation was avoidable and unnecessary. Our team of expert criminal investigators will pursue this crime until the person responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I would also like to personally thank the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) for their hard work and assistance in this case.”

White is being held on $330,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama by phone or web at 205-254-7777.