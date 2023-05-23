JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old is charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County Monday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Town and Country Circle around 7:00 p.m. following reports of a person shot.

Deputies said Eslam Mohamed Zaki was arguing with an unidentified 31-year-old man in the area and the fight became physical. Zaki allegedly pulled a gun during the fight and shot the other man, killing him.

The sheriff’s office said Zaki called 911 and remained at the scene until deputies arrived.

Zaki was arrested at the scene and placed in the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held without bond.