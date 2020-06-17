Suspect charged with killing man he met on social media app in Jefferson County

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old with the death of a man he allegedly shot and robbed after meeting on a social media app.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carterious Garcell Dees and charged him in the death of 42-year-old Kencasiko Bryant, who was found shot in his home June 1.

According to the JCSO, Bryant’s 2018 Gray Chevrolet Malibu was found in the Ensley area. Inside the vehicle was evidence that led detectives to Dees as a possible suspect.

“According to Dees statement, he had met the victim through a social media app and the two had agreed to meet,” a statement from the JCSO read. “Once at the victim’s home, a disagreement occurred and Dees shot and killed the victim. Dees took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.”

Dees is charged with murder and first-degree theft of property. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $110,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS