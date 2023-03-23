BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man charged with shooting two Shelby County deputies during a welfare check Wednesday has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

John Russell Thomason, 31, is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond.

According to police, deputies were called to Bradford Place off Hwy. 280 Wednesday morning after the homeowner reported that one of their children was breaking into the home. Arriving at the scene, deputies found the back door broken into and Thomason in the bathroom upstairs. According to Shelby County Sheriff John Samaneigo, Thomason allegedly opened fire on the deputies as they tried to get him out of the room.

Two deputies were injured in the shooting and both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They have both since been released.

“I’m thankful, first and foremost, that our deputies are going to be alright,” District

Attorney Matt Casey said in a statement. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that our law enforcement officers face each and every day. Our office will continue to work in coordination with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to pursue justice in this case.”

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, Thomason is also charged with first-degree criminal trespass. No court date has been announced yet for Thomason.