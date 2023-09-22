CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attack left two victims in life-threatening condition Friday.

Timothy Graves was arrested and charged with attempted murder at the scene, according to CCSO.

Sheriff John Shearon said deputies and officers with the Clanton Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance on County Road 507 in Marbury. They established a perimeter around a residence in the area at around 3:45 p.m.

During the operation, Graves surrendered on the porch of the residence and was taken into custody by deputies. Two victims were located near the house and were airlifted for treatment. Both are reportedly in life-threatening condition after receiving serious injuries.

CCSO says the case is currently under investigation and could not release further details at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.