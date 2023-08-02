TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged following a road rage shooting in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Randarius Bevelle shot into another vehicle while driving on I-59 near mile marker 86 around 5:54 pm. The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old, was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested Bevella in connection with the shooting late Tuesday night and charged him with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first degree assault. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.