Suspect charged in shooting of Birmingham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting of a Birmingham police officer Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County DA confirmed that Kenneth Whitehead, 40, was being charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of Sgt. Anthony Wheeler, a 10-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Department who was injured during a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue Wednesday.

According to court documents, Whitehead pleaded guilty to first degree robbery in 2005 and had other charges on his record in the following years, such as possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

The DA’s Office said that while Whitehead had yet to be booked in the Jefferson County Jail, it was unclear if he was in the hospital or not.

Wheeler is currently recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

