Suspect charged in near-fatal shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has now been arrested following a shooting that took place Friday night.

Te’Corrius Gilbert was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5900 block of Greenwood Parkway SE regarding someone who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Cornelius Fuller suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to UAB Hospital and treated for his injuries.

“Detectives were able to determine an argument led to a fight between Fuller and Te’Corrius Gilbert in a parking lot on Greenwood Parkway SE, a post on the Bessemer Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “During the fight, Gilbert shot Fuller several times and fled the scene. Gilbert used an innocent bystander’s gun in the shooting and car to flee the scene.”

Gilbert is being held on $115,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS