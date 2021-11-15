Suspect charged in incident that injured off-duty Birmingham officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have identified the off-duty officer and suspect who were involved in a nightclub shooting early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, the shooting happened at The Quest on the 400 block of 24th Street South around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Staff told the off-duty officer, 28-year-old Darius Gamble, that a person had a gun inside the club. When the off-duty officer approached the individual a struggle broke out. The officer was shot in the foot and the man involved was also injured during the altercation.

Robert William Lee, 27, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested and charged with second-degree Aggravated Assault on a police officer and an Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Lee is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bond.