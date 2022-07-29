BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who allegedly opened fire on a potluck dinner, killing three people at a church in Vestavia Hills in June, has been indicted on capital murder charges.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with killing Bart Rainey, Sarah Yeager and Jane Pounds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on June 16. According to court documents, a grand jury was recently handed the case and gave it a true bill, meaning they felt there was enough evidence to bring it to trial.

Rainey and Yeager died at the scene, while Pounds died the next day.

“I cannot speak for myself,” Rev. John Buruss said in a church service at St. Stephen’s following the shooting. “I don’t know what honestly I would have that kind of strength and compassion, but there is not a doubt in my mind that Bart, Sarah and Jane would invite their Judas again and again to sit down and share a meal because they knew God’s unconditional love. It was their guiding ethic and they fully embodied it and they knew it was the way to eternal life.”

Smith, a licensed gun dealer whose home was registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms department, had previously received a warning letter from the bureau regarding missing gun inventory back in 2018, according to a report by The Trace.

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 9