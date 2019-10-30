Suspect charged in deadly Etowah County shooting

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office hosted a press conference regarding the arrest of 24-year-old Darren Higgins of Center, Alabama. Higgins is a suspect charged with murder for an early morning shooting at a party in Attala.

He is held on no bond at the Etowah County Jail.

WATCH: Etowah County Sheriff’s Office press conference

ETOWAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HOLDS A PRESS CONFERENCE WITH AN UPDATE ON THE DEADLY PARTY SHOOTING Etowah County Sheriff's Office holds press conference concerning new updates in the investigation into a deadly shooting at a party in Attalla.Details: https://bit.ly/2Wtnwbn Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 500 block of Country Road. Victims 21-year-old Alli Tucker and 18-year-old Kaleb Blake Whitworth were injured in the shooting. Whitlow later died from his injuries.

Higgins was arrested at his place of work in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton credits the success in capturing to Higgins to the “multitude of information” provided through tips by the public.

According to Horton, the sheriff’s office received upwards of 80 to 100 leads regarding the shooting. After Higgin’s arrest, deputies followed an additional 20 to 30 leads.

The leads included the public sharing social media posts and chain messages that led to the deputies positively identifying Higgins and the firearm used in the shooting.

During the investigation, the suspect alluded that the shooting evolved from an altercation he had with several people. Horton stated that suspect Higgins fired “recklessly” and did not intentionally shoot at the victims.

