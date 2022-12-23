BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa.

Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for years.

For the past year, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit worked the case, including reevaluating evidence, locating several people who allegedly witnessed the crime, and then presented their findings to a grand jury. Subsequently, the grand jury indicted Thomas Terry Johnson Jr, 49, on murder charges.

On Friday, Johnson was arrested and sent to jail on a $75,000 bond.