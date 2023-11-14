HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood police obtained warrants Tuesday for the suspect that was arrested after a standoff with police a week ago.

According to HPD, detectives obtained warrants through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Paul Albano Jr., 43, of Homewood. Albano is charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to a dog or cat and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. The bond for the crimes totals $18,000.

Police say Albano does not pose any threat or danger to the public.