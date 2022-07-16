HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in police custody following a hostage situation in Homewood Friday afternoon.

According to Homewood Police, officers were called out to the Park at Buckingham Apartments on reports of a injured woman yelling for help outside of a unit around 3:10 p.m. The woman, who police said was a victim of domestic violence, asked for help from someone passing by but was pulled back into an apartment against her will.

Police say they tried unsuccessfully to get the male suspect to release the victim for several hours. A tactical team then determined it was necessary to force entry into the apartment due to the immediate threat to the victim’s health.

Entry was made into the apartment and the male suspect, who police say had immediate access to a shotgun and pistol, was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, currently unidentified, was taken to Homewood City Jail and faces multiple charges. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.