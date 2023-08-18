MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hamilton Police Department pursued a suspect in a high-speed chase Friday after his alleged disorderly conduct and suspected criminal behavior at a bank.

According to the HPD, the department received report around 1:20 p.m. of an irate man at the Hamilton Wells Fargo branch. Officers received word from 911 dispatchers the suspect entered a silver Toyota Corolla. An HPD corporal patrolman arrived at the bank within minutes, and police units attempted to block the suspect, which is when the pursuit started.

The man went onto Highway 278 eastbound and drove on the wrong side of the road at times during the pursuit. More police units responded and started coordinating with the other units to put tire deflation devices in front of the Corolla. The suspect then swerved around the tire deflation devices and turned south onto Alabama 129 toward Brilliant.

The HPD corporal patrolman was given approval by his supervisors to perform a precision immobilization technique maneuver to prevent placing civilian lives in danger. During the pursuit, however, there wasn’t an opportunity to execute the maneuver safely. The Brilliant Police Department chief called schools in Brilliant to put them on a temporary lockdown as an abundance of caution.

The suspect then entered I-22 westbound and drove for a short distance until running out of fuel. The man was taken into custody in the median near mile marker 26.

The HPD stated an investigation revealed the offender was from Georgia and had a “lengthy” and “very violent” history with law enforcement in Georgia. The suspect, who is wanted by authorities in Georgia, was taken to Marion County Jail and faces several charges.