TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in a shooting was arrested Monday after a man was seriously injured the day prior.

Wiley Lee Sanders, 41, was charged with attempted murder following a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon at the Cottondale Efficiency Apartments in the 7200 block of University Boulevard East. A 26-year-old man was found shot at the apartments at 2 p.m. Sunday. He was subsequently taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the shooting allegedly stemmed from an ongoing argument.

Sanders was taken to jail with a bond to be set later by the court.