JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man over the weekend.

According to JPD, officers arrived at a residence in the 1500 block of Rochester Road SE around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. There they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Trenton Medders of Ohatchee. Officers then spoke with other individuals at the scene who were able to name a suspect in the case.

Justin Racca, 25, of Jacksonville was charged with manslaughter and taken into custody Monday. He is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail on an $18,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.