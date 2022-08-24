BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office has announced that the body discovered in a Birmingham house fire earlier this month is that of a man who was previously reported missing.

Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was declared missing on Aug. 8 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A day later, authorities responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue. Once the flames were extinguished, a body was discovered and later determined to be Gemeinhart.

Mugshot of Youit De Witt Jones. (BPD)

Gemeinhart’s death was initially ruled as unclassified by the Birmingham Police Department but later that day, a suspect was named in 35-year-old Youit De Witt Jones. BPD requested the help from the public to be on the lookout for Jones as he presumably was attempting to flee the state.

Jones was later arrested in Carter County, Oklahoma on unrelated charges, but has now been charged with capital murder as well as arson in Gemeinhart’s death. He is expected to be extradited back to Jefferson County, where he will be held without bond.

No other information has been released at this time.