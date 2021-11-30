Suspect arrested in murder of Birmingham man found in kitchen pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month.

Elantra Bass, 22, was charged with the murder of Eric Henderson, 26, whose body was discovered in the kitchen pantry of an apartment on Nov. 22.

BPD officers apprehended Bass at the scene of the incident and questioned him during their investigation.

Bass has been charged with murder and is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.