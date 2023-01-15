CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday.

According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. Investigation shows that the person who ran was being sought by the US Marshals Service.

Additional officers responded and tracked the suspect into a heavily wooded area several hundred yards from the interstate. A makeshift shelter was found and the suspect was arrested. A handgun was found in the suspects possession.

The suspect was wanted for numerous crimes with warrants in four Alabama counties.