CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal April 10 shooting in Clanton.

According to Clanton Police, Cordarious Glover was arrested for the murder of Dante Milliner.

Police said Milliner was shot and killed on 1st Ave in front of an abandoned barber shop in the West End Community. Authorities claim the shooting was the result of an argument between Glover and Milliner.

Glover was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning without incident.