BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at an Ensley convenience store back in August.

Marquis Taylor, 39, was taken into custody Monday and charged with the Aug. 25 murder of Kevin Devose, 47, at the Smart Food Mart on the 900 block of 20th Street .

Authorities say a verbal altercation with Devose and Taylor inside the store led to the shooting.

Taylor is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.