TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in to custody on a murder warrant for the death of Larry Maddix, Jr. at Hodo Haven Apartments.

After being transported to TVCU headquarters, Hardaway was arrested and booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing. Sellers encourages anyone that has additional information to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.