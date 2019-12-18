Suspect arrested in connection to October homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an October homicide.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kewaunte Rembert of Birmingham, Alabama. Officers received a murder warrant for Rembert; he is currently at the Jefferson County Jail.

Rembert is a suspect in a homicide that took place at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2019, on the 1700 block of 32nd Place North. Birmingham police officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, 36-year-old Robert Bloodshaw III of Birmingham, Alabama, in the location’s living room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported Bloodshaw to the UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

According to Birmingham police, the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation.

