Suspect arrested in connection to Brighton murder

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in connection to the murder of 57-year-old Gerald Bell of Brighton, Alabama has been arrested.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, deputies received an anonymous tip on the location of wanted person 37-year-old Jason Green.

According to the report, Green is the suspect in the Feb. 18 capital murder case on 4th Avenue in Brighton.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Service, arrested Green in the area of 24th Street South in Bessemer.

Green is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

