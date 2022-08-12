BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered Cheyanne Wilson, 30, who was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers then found Reginald Reynolds, 41, who was also lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound in a yard across the street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced both victims deceased.

Police said that the suspect had forced his way into the residence and shot both victims before fleeing the scene. Investigators with the East Precinct Task Force Officers were able to apprehend the suspect during a traffic stop.

Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds was arrested and charged with capital murder for the deaths of both Wilson and Reynolds, according to police. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Humphry and Wilson had a romantic relationship, police said.