Suspect arrested in Calera after allegedly stealing vehicle, fleeing the scene with stolen property

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after they allegedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene after crashing it near Calera.

According to the Calera Police Department, a driver fled the scene during a traffic stop in Calera Thursday morning. The driver’s vehicle had been reported stolen and was followed to Alabaster, where the driver crashed and later fled on foot.

“ALEA spotted the suspect who had been picked up by a vehicle operated by his mother,” a post on the department’s Facebook page stated. “The mother’s vehicle was located and stopped but the suspect had bailed out and fled on foot again. The suspect’s mother was arrested and will be charged with DUI and hindering prosecution.”

The suspect was caught by a Calera patrol unit and found to be in possession of stolen property that had come from vehicles broken into in the Stone Creek subdivision.

The suspect, who was not named in the CPD statement, is from Pelham and is also wanted on warrants out of Shelby County.

“When suspects flee they endanger the public and law enforcement,” the statement read. “The suspect and his mother turned a traffic violation into a string of charges including additional felonies. Calera PD will now work with the Shelby County DA’s Office to prosecute these suspects on every possible charge.”

The statement ended like this:

“You might get away briefly but Calera PD and our partners will not stop until we find you.”

