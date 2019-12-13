Arrest made in Brighton homicide of 15-year-old

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jodie M. Fuller. Fuller has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Ke’Marius Scott.
The incident occurred back on Aug. 1 in the 1300 block of Smith Street. The victim, Scott, was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant and took Fuller into custody on Thursday.
Fuller is held on a $100,000 bond.
LATEST POSTS
- Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism
- Florida lawmakers divided on impeachment as House vote approaches
- Nick, Terry donate $1M to create the Saban Center, an interactive learning hub in Tuscaloosa
- The ‘Fly Jock’ has landed: Radio Icon, Tom Joyner signs off last radio show after 25 years
- Hutchinson woman gives gift of Christmas to 127 foster children