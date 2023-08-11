BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old Birmingham man is in police custody following an armed robbery on August 2.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Maurio Sanders Jr. is charged with first degree robbery after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on the 5100 block of Messer Airport Highway.

Police previously shared images of a suspect in the case in an attempt to identify him. Police said Sanders Jr. turned himself in on August 9 in connection with the robbery.

Sanders Jr. is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.