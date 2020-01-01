Suspect arrested for last week’s afternoon homicide on Martin Luther Avenue; victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that took place a week ago on December 23.

Suspect Cameron Rayford, 36, of Birmingham has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:11 p.m. at the 5900 block of Martin Luther Avenue. West Precinct officers responded to a call of a person shot and responded to the scene, finding a male lying in the driveway unresponsive.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and transported the victim, Justin Rayshun Johnson, 31, of Birmingham, to UAB hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

Investigators discovered there was a second victim that was near the scene of the shooting suffering from a non-life threatening injury to the hand. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

According to the Birmingham police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation at the incident location.

LATEST POSTS