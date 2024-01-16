UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man refused to exit his apartment and speak with police officers on Tuesday.

According to Tuscaloosa police, offices arrived at the Cooper Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of 12th Avenue East around 10:30 a.m., on reports of a domestic dispute. The 31-year-old suspect then reportedly refused to exit his apartment and speak with officers.

Officers left the scene around noon and will follow up at a later time. The suspect was charged with unrelated writs for failure to appear in court.

