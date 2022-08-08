HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.

Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin, 44, of Birmingham, was arrested Monday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Chamblin’s arrest comes after a shooting was reported at Urban Air on Greensprings Highway on Saturday. According to the Homewood Police Department, Chamblin allegedly got into a fight with someone in the parking lot of Urban Air and shot into the business. No one was injured.

Chamblin is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.