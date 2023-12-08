BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old Center Point man is facing charges following Tuesday’s shooting outside the Walmart on Parkway East.

According to Birmingham Police, officers found the victim, an adult man, shot in the stomach at the store shortly after 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspected shooter, Tywonte Jackson, was taken into custody outside of the store and brought in for questioning. Jackson was formally charged with first degree assault and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The victim and suspect knew each other, according to Birmingham Police.