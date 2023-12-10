BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived at Mel’s Lounge in the 3900 block of Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers entered the lounge when they found Quantez Banks, 32, of Center Point, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead. Preliminary investigation suggests Banks was involved in a verbal argument with a man. The man then shot Banks and fled the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody near Mel’s Lounge and transported to BPD Headquarters for questioning. The suspect was booked into the Birmingham City Jail under a 48-hour felony extension for murder.

Anyone with information can call BPD at 205-254-1764.