TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Academy Sports left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, authorities were called to a shooting Academy Sports, located in the 700 block of Skyland Blvd. around 6:57 p.m. on December 31.

One man reportedly had been shot several times and drove himself to the hospital, where he was contacted by police. The Violent Crimes Unit then identified a suspect but were unable to locate him. Based upon the victim’ statement and other evidence, authorities obtained a warrant for Kajairames Conner, 23, for attempted murder.

Conner was taken into custody Tuesday, and is in jail with no bond.