Suspect arrested following police pursuit in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody following a police pursuit that began in the Roebuck community and ended along Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in downtown Birmingham Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, the chase began shortly after 1 p.m. after officers noticed someone shooting at another person on Roebuck Parkway. Officers chased the person up to the 2100 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed.

Upon arresting the suspect, officers found multiples weapons inside the vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting incident or the police pursuit.

