BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have made an arrest in the killing of a woman earlier this week in the Kingston community.

Raven Thompson, 24, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Tamaiya Morton, 26, on Monday. Morton was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV that had collided with a utility pole in the 900 block of 46th Place North. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, Thompson was developed as a suspect and located, After she was interviewed, capital murder warrants were obtained against Thompson.

Thompson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.