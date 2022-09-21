CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police confirmed a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday evening left one person dead.

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police department issued the following statement: “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our citizens. Crimes like this do not occur often in our community but when they do our citizens, schools and police all work together as one team.”