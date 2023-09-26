ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man in Pickens County, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.

Markevion Rice, 21, was taken into custody Monday morning He is charged with the death of 30-year-old Kenny Ray Brown Jr.

According to Hamlin, Aliceville Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Tilley Hamlet apartment complex Saturday night. They arrived and found Brown, who was shot and killed. A second person was also shot at the scene and is still being treated for their injuries.

An investigation between Aliceville PD and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office resulted in

Brown’s arrest Monday. He is being held at the Pickens County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

Hamlin stated the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be brought forward.