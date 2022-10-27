CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a gas station shooting suspect Thursday.

Marcus Dion Woods, 38, has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a man during an argument at a convenience store, according to police.

On Sunday, JCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway on reports of a shooting at 3:03 p.m. Deputies found evidence of a shooting at the gas pumps of a convenience store located in the area.

By the time deputies arrived, all persons involved had fled the scene. However, investigators were able to track down the victim and offender.

Evidence shows that two men were at the gas pumps and began to fight. One man, identified as Woods, pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The victim is expected to survive.