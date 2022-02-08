CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after stealing a car with a dog inside, then crashing the car into a police car and trying to run away from police Tuesday afternoon in Jasper.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers received a call about a shoplifter who had run away from security at a Walmart. The subject then reportedly stole a car with the owner’s dog still inside. As officers responded to the scene, the stolen car was used to strike a police vehicle head-on. Officers then pursued the suspect on Hwy. 78 before crashing into a ravine on Firetower Road in Argo.

Afterward, the subject allegedly tried to run away, but was caught and arrested. One officer and the suspect were both checked by medical personnel, but suffered no major injuries. The dog was recovered unharmed. One police vehicle was damaged, as well as the stolen truck.