Suspect arrested after robbing Hoover gas station, leading authorities on lengthy chase

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station and leading authorities on a lengthy chase Tuesday morning.

Henry Sirnard Russell, 41, has been charged with first-degree robbery and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to HPD, officers were called to the Galleria Woods Chevron just before 3 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery. The store clerk said a suspect robbed the station at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Surrounding agencies were alerted of the suspected vehicle and just before 3:15 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department spotted an SUV matching the description and attempted to make a traffic stop. The SUV fled and a chase ensued. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Hickory Knolls apartment complex and a perimeter was set up to find the suspect.

Just before 6 a.m., Russell was seen walking along I-65 near exit 252 and led police on a foot chase. He was later apprehended at Royal Automotive.

Russell is now being held at the Hoover City Jail on a $75,000 bond.