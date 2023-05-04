HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after a 27-year-old Sawyerville man died in a shooting Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Keoviance Kentrell Scott-Golsby, 23, of Sawyerville, was arrested by special agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Tuesday for the murder of Nicholas Nickson. He was booked into the Hale County Detention Facility.

Nickson was shot at about 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Jones Street in Greensboro. ALEA stated the investigation is ongoing with additional arrests coming.

Those with information on the case are asked to call the SBI at 334-418-8852. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they are asked to leave tips on the SBI Crime Hotline at 800-392-8011 or email sbi.investigations@alea.gov.