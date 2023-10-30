GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested following a homicide investigation over the weekend, the Gadsden Police Department announced.

At around 9:29 p.m. on Friday, GPD officers were dispatched to the Fresh Value grocery store at 2519 West Meighan Boulevard on reports of a man who was shot. They arrived and found Briantez Vinson, 24, of Gadsden, lying in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound.

Within 36 hours, detectives identified the suspect as D’amon Johnson, 21, of Gadsden. He has been charged with murder and is being held at the Etowah County Jail on no bond.

No further information is available.